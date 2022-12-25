India Recognised As Pharmacy Of The World: Sitharaman

Talking about the COVID-19 vaccination programme undertaken by India, the finance minister said, "The Centre, along with state governments, executed vaccination at a rapid pace that by the time Omicron variant of Covid attacked us, we were prepared to face it... India could stand up to face the challenge because of the preparedness of a democratically-elected government."

Many countries in the world, including China, which had obtained WHO approval for COVID vaccines much earlier than India, are seeing resurgence of the pandemic, the union minister said, adding that India, however, obtained WHO approval much later after repeated trials and scrutiny.