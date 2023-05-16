National Dengue Day 2023: Meaning, Symptoms, Prevention, Treatment

The symptoms of dengue typically appear within 4-7 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. They can range from mild to severe and may include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, nausea, vomiting, and mild bleeding.

In some cases, dengue can progress to a severe form known as dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) or dengue shock syndrome (DSS), which can be life-threatening. These severe forms of dengue are characterised by severe bleeding, organ damage, and a drop in platelet count.