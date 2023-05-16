National Dengue Day 2023: Meaning, Symptoms, Prevention, Treatment
India observes National Dengue Day on May 16 every year. It is an initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to educate the public about dengue prevention and control measures. The rate of dengue in India is higher than other countries. This can be attributed to various factors, including urbanisation, travel, trade, climate change, viral evolution. The absence of effective vaccines and drug treatments have alse added to global dengue burden.
National Dengue Day 2023: What is Dengue
Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus, which is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti species. It is a widespread disease that affects tropical and subtropical regions around the world, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas.
National Dengue Day 2023: Symptoms
The symptoms of dengue typically appear within 4-7 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. They can range from mild to severe and may include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, nausea, vomiting, and mild bleeding.
In some cases, dengue can progress to a severe form known as dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) or dengue shock syndrome (DSS), which can be life-threatening. These severe forms of dengue are characterised by severe bleeding, organ damage, and a drop in platelet count.
National Dengue Day 2023: Prevention
Preventing dengue involves controlling mosquito populations and reducing mosquito breeding sites. This includes measures such as using mosquito repellents, wearing protective clothing, keeping windows and doors screened, and eliminating stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed. If you suspect you have dengue or are experiencing symptoms, it is recommended to seek medical attention for a proper diagnosis and appropriate care.
National Dengue Day 2023: Treatment
There is no specific treatment for dengue, so medical care mainly focuses on managing the symptoms and providing supportive care. In mild cases of dengue fever, fluids are given orally, and in some cases, supportive care in a hospital with IV fluid and electrolytes is provided. Transfusions are used in extreme circumstances to make up for blood loss. It is important to stay well-hydrated, rest, and take pain relievers as prescribed by medical practitioners.