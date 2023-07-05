India Needs To Revamp Its Higher Education System: Panagariya

India needs to revamp and improve its higher education system to take advantage of the declining working age population in developed countries like the US and European nations, former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagryia said on Wednesday.

"The global picture... what is happening really is that the populations in most of the countries are ageing, and as a part of this working age population -- 15 to 64 -- is declining in most of the major countries. It's going to decline in China, the United States and European nations," he said.