India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway: Nitin Gadkari Provides Big Update On The Project
Gadkari did not provide details on the timeline for the completion and operationalisation of the trilateral highway, PTI said.
Providing a major update on the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that 70% construction on the ambitious project has been completed.
"Around 70% work of the project is completed," the minister of Road Transport & Highways told news agency PTI in reply to a question on the progress of the project.
The strategic highway project has been delayed. Earlier, the government was aiming to make the highway operational by December 2019.
India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway
India, Thailand and Myanmar are working on about 1,400-km-long highway that would link the country with Southeast Asia by land and give a boost to trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries.
According to a 2019 PIB release, India has undertaking construction of two sections of the Trilateral Highway in Myanmar namely,
construction of 120.74 km Kalewa-Yagyi road section, and
construction of 69 bridges along with the approach road on the 149.70 km Tamu-Kyigone-Kalewa (TKK) road section.
The highway will connect Moreh in Manipur, India with Mae Sot in Thailand via Myanmar.