India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway: Nitin Gadkari Provides Big Update On The Project

Providing a major update on the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that 70% construction on the ambitious project has been completed.

"Around 70% work of the project is completed," the minister of Road Transport & Highways told news agency PTI in reply to a question on the progress of the project.

Gadkari did not provide details on the timeline for completion and operationalisation of the trilateral highway, PTI said.

The strategic highway project has been delayed. Earlier, the government was aiming to make the highway operational by December 2019.