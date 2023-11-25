India Monitoring Pneumonia Outbreak In China, Says Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the government is monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps in view of the surge in cases of mycoplasma pneumonia and influenza flu, especially among children, in China.

"The government is monitoring the situation. The ICMR and the Director General of Health Services are observing the surging cases of pneumonia in China, and necessary steps are being taken," Mandaviya told reporters when asked about the outbreak which has caused global concern.

He was in Gujarat's Mehsana district to launch the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.'