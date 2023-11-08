India Makes Progress Curbing Crop Burning In Bid To Combat Smog

After the harvesting the summer crops, farmers burn crop residues to speed up the sowing cycle, generating smoke that is swept toward the nearby cities. This year, the number of incidents in Punjab between September 15 to November 7 declined 35% on year, to around 21,000 episodes, according to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data. Fires recorded in Haryana between Oct. 1 and Nov. 5 are 38% lower than in the same period last year, according to NASA data analyzed by the consultancy Climate Trends.