India Logs 79 New Covid Cases

India has logged 79 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 291, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,298, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,01,886).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,297, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.