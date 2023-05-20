India Logs 782 Covid Cases

India on Saturday recorded a single-day rise of 782 Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 8,675, according to Union health ministry data.
India on Saturday recorded a single-day rise of 782 Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 8,675, according to Union health ministry data.
With the fresh cases, the country's Covid-19 tally climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,85,705). The death toll increased to 5,31,824 with six deaths, including three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
The active cases now comprise 0.02% of the total infections, while the national recovery rate stands at 98.80%, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,45,206. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.