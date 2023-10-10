BQPrimeNationIndia Logs 26 New Covid-19 Cases
ADVERTISEMENT

India Logs 26 New Covid-19 Cases

India has logged 26 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 337, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

10 Oct 2023, 4:49 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purposes. (Source: Canva)</p></div>
Picture used for representational purposes. (Source: Canva)

India has logged 26 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 337, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,035, the data updated at 8 am stated. 

The country's Covid-19 case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,99,392).  

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,020 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT