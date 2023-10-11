India Launches Operation Ajay For Return Of Citizens From Israel
The government will arrange special charter flights and other arrangements for the evacuation, announced S Jaishankar.
India has launched 'Operation Ajay' to bring back its citizens from Israel, which is in the middle of a war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Under this mission, the government will arrange special charter flights and other arrangements for the evacuation, announced External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar late on Wednesday.
"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," the minister said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2023
Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place.
Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad.
The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv said it has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight due on Thursday. "Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," it said.
The embassy has already set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians in Israel and Palestine, which can be accessed on the phone numbers: +97235226748, +972-543278392 and email cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.
In a recorded message on X, India's Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, said: “This is to assure you that the embassy is working constantly for your safety and welfare. All of us are going through very difficult times but please do remain calm and vigilant and follow the local security guidelines.”
In view of the ongoing developments in Israel and Palestine, a 24-hour Control Room has been set up at @MEAIndia to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 11, 2023
In addition, 24-hour emergency helplines have been set up at @indemtel & @ROIRamallah.
Pressâ¦ pic.twitter.com/FpZqflngOh
Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, said on Tuesday that more than 20,000 Indians live in Israel, but there is no report yet of any Indian national getting injured or killed in the ongoing fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas.
Airline operations from India to Israel have been stopped, and the Ministry of External Affairs is working to bring back the Indians stranded in the country, he told PTI on Tuesday.
Many Bollywood actors were at an event in Israel when Hamas launched its incursions on Saturday, he said. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently came back to India safely from Israel, he added.
About 1,200 Israelis are reported to have been killed so far in the Hamas attack, while 3,418 others have been injured, according to authorities.
The conflict has raised concerns over an escalation as Israel mulls a possible ground offensive in Gaza.