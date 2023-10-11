India Launches Operation Ajay For Return Of Citizens From Israel

India has launched 'Operation Ajay' to bring back its citizens from Israel, which is in the middle of a war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Under this mission, the government will arrange special charter flights and other arrangements for the evacuation, announced External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar late on Wednesday.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," the minister said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.