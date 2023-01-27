India Issues Notice To Pakistan Seeking Review, Modification Of Indus Treaty: Sources

Commenting on the Indian move, spokesperson in the Pakistani foreign office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: "As we speak, a court of arbitration is holding its first hearing in The Hague on Pakistan's objections to the Kishanganga and Ratle Hydro Electric projects".

"The court of arbitration has been set up under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty. Such...reports should not divert attention from the important proceedings of the court of arbitration", she added.