'India Is A Part Of Me': Google And Alphabet CEO Sunder Pichai

“India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go," Google and Alphabet CEO Sunder Pichai has said, as he was presented with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by the Indian envoy to the US.

Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. Pichai, 50, was presented with India’s third-highest civilian award in the presence of his close family members in San Francisco on Friday.