India Introduces Authorisation Certificates For Car Dealers To Check Malpractices
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced authorization certificates for dealers of registered vehicles to identify the authenticity.
This move that will promote ease of doing business and transparency.
The ministry in a notification issued on Dec. 22, has amended chapter III of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 to build a comprehensive regulatory ecosystem for the pre-owned car market.
According to the notification, the procedure for intimation of vehicle delivery between the registered owner and the dealer has been detailed. The powers and responsibilities of a dealer in possession of registered vehicles have also been clarified.
The pre-owned car market in India has been gradually gaining ground. In recent years, the advent of online marketplaces, which are involved in buying and selling of pre-owned vehicles, has further boosted this market.
In the current ecosystem, many issues were being faced viz. during transfer of vehicle to subsequent transferee, disputes in regard to third-party damage liabilities, difficulty in determination of defaulter etc.
As per the notification, dealers have been empowered to apply for renewal of registration certificate or renewal of certificate of fitness, duplicate registration certificate, NOC, transfer of ownership, of motor vehicles in their possession.
As a regulatory measure, maintenance of an electronic vehicle trip register has been mandated which would contain details of the trip undertaken including trip purpose, driver, time, mileage, it said.
The notification said these rules will aid in recognizing and empowering intermediaries/dealers as well as provide adequate safeguards against fraudulent activities.
The new rules will come into force with effect from April 1, 2023.