India Firmly Backs Sri Lanka's Bid To Secure $2.9 Billion IMF Bailout Package

Calling tourism the lifeblood of the Sri Lankan economy, he said "Indian tourists are expressing their positive sentiments for Sri Lanka in a very, very practical manner by coming here".

There are many more steps the two countries can take to make it sustainable.

"Strengthening connectivity and promoting travel is therefore a very high priority for all of us. Definitely, encouraging Indian tourists to make RuPay payments and utilise UPI would be most helpful in this", he said.

In a turbulent world, it is essential that India and Sri Lanka steady their trade, the minister said.