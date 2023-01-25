India, Egypt Decide To Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership; Resolve To Combat Terrorism

After his talks with the visiting Arab leader, Modi said both sides were unanimous in their view that terrorism poses the most serious security threat to humanity and agreed that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a media briefing that the Prime Minister and the Egyptian President called for "zero tolerance" towards terrorism and strongly condemned its use as a foreign policy instrument, in what is seen as an oblique reference to Pakistan's support to various terror groups.