India-Canada News LIVE: US Backs Canada's Probe Into Alleged Indian Involvement In Sikh Leader’s Death
President Biden Expressed Concern Over Sikh Separatist Leader's Death To PM Modi At G20 Summit, Says Report
At the G20 2023 summit, U.S President Joe Biden and other leaders expressed concern to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Canada’s claim that New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, according to a Financial Times report.
Several members of the Five Eyes – an intelligence-sharing network that includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the US – raised the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar directly with Modi, Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the discussion at G20 2023 Summit.z
"The White House declined to comment on whether Biden had raised the issue with Modi at the G20", Financial Times report said.
'We Would Like To See This Investigation Carried Forward And The Perpetrators Held To Account'
"As soon as we heard from the Canadian Prime Minister publicly about the allegations, we went out publicly ourselves and expressed our deep concern about them and our support for a law enforcement process to get to the bottom of exactly what happened and to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a press briefing.
"I’m not going to get into the substance of private diplomatic conversations, but we are in constant contact with our Canadian counterparts. We are consulting with them closely; we support the efforts that they are undertaking in this investigation, and we have also been in touch with the Indian government as well," Sullivan said.
"And I firmly reject the idea that there is a wedge between the U.S. and Canada. We have deep concerns about the allegations, and we would like to see this investigation carried forward and the perpetrators held to account," Sullivan said.
"That is what the United States has stood for from the moment this emerged in public, and we will continue to stand for that until this fully plays its way out."
Number of Canadian Diplomats In India To Be Reduced: MEA
There will be a reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats in India, Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Thursday.
"We've informed the Government of Canada that there should be parity in strength in our mutual diplomatic presence. Their number is very much higher than ours in Canada. I assume there will be a reduction from the Canadian side," he said.
India-Canada Feud
Indian visa services in Canada have been suspended until further notice amid a diplomatic row following the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in the North American nation.
"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from Sept. 21, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking the BLS website for further updates," said an alert on the website of BLS International, a global visa outsourcing services provider.
On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau alleged the involvement of 'agents of the Indian government' in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and one of India's most-wanted terrorists, who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.
Both countries expelled a senior diplomat each in tit-for-tat moves. India outright rejected the claim as "absurd" and "motivated".
The U.S. State Department spokesperson has said, "we are deeply concerned" about the claim made by Trudeau, the PTI reported. "We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners.”