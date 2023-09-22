India-Canada News LIVE: US Backs Canada's Probe Into Alleged Indian Involvement In Sikh Leader’s Death

"As soon as we heard from the Canadian Prime Minister publicly about the allegations, we went out publicly ourselves and expressed our deep concern about them and our support for a law enforcement process to get to the bottom of exactly what happened and to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a press briefing.



"I’m not going to get into the substance of private diplomatic conversations, but we are in constant contact with our Canadian counterparts. We are consulting with them closely; we support the efforts that they are undertaking in this investigation, and we have also been in touch with the Indian government as well," Sullivan said.

"And I firmly reject the idea that there is a wedge between the U.S. and Canada. We have deep concerns about the allegations, and we would like to see this investigation carried forward and the perpetrators held to account," Sullivan said.



"That is what the United States has stood for from the moment this emerged in public, and we will continue to stand for that until this fully plays its way out."