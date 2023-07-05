India Asks G20 Countries Address Global Challenges

India, on Wednesday, asked the G20 countries to “rise above differences” and address the challenges confronting the world such as climate change, cyber security and water scarcity using their collective expertise.

In his inaugural address at the G20 Science Ministers meeting in Mumbai, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said India recognises the significance of global collaboration and knowledge-sharing in addressing the complex challenges of today's times, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about this at every international forum.

The minister called upon the G20 countries to leverage their collective wisdom, expertise and resources to foster a culture of innovation, promote sustainable development and ensure a prosperous future for all.