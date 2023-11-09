India Appealed Against Qatar's Death Sentence To Ex-Navy Staff, Says MEA

India has filed an appeal against the death penalty order by a court in Qatar, handed down to eight former Navy personnel.

"The judgement is confidential and shared only with the legal team. An appeal has been filed. We are in contact with Qatari authorities over this issue," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

Eight former Indian Navy personnel, who worked with private security company Al Dahra, were sentenced to death on Oct. 26—a verdict that was described as "deeply shocking" by India, as it vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

"We will continue to extend all legal and consular support to them," Bagchi said.