India Adds 91 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Remains Unchanged

India, on Monday, logged 91 fresh Covid-19 cases, while the number of active cases remained unchanged at 1,817, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With the fresh cases, the Covid-19 caseload climbed to 4.46 crore. The death toll stands at 5,30,745, according to the data updated at 8:00 a.m.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14%, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.08%.