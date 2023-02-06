India Adds 91 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Remains Unchanged
India, on Monday, logged 91 fresh Covid-19 cases, while the number of active cases remained unchanged at 1,817, according to Union Health Ministry data.
India, on Monday, logged 91 fresh Covid-19 cases, while the number of active cases remained unchanged at 1,817, according to Union Health Ministry data.
With the fresh cases, the Covid-19 caseload climbed to 4.46 crore. The death toll stands at 5,30,745, according to the data updated at 8:00 a.m.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14%, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.08%.
The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,892, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.57 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16. It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on Oct. 11, crossed 80 lakh on Oct. 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on Dec. 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on Jan. 25 last year.