Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For August 15; Check Roads To Avoid
Traffic for the general public around Red Fort, from where PM Modi will address the nation, will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am.
Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital on Tuesday, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city on August 15.
According to the advisory, traffic for the general public around Red Fort, from where PM Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15, will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am.
It will be open to only authorised vehicles, it added.
Delhi: Road That Will Be Closed On August 15
Netaji Subhash Marg
Lothian Road
SP Mukherjee Marg
Chandni Chowk Road
Nishad Raj Marg
Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg
Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT
Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover
Roads To Be Avoided From 4 AM To 11 AM On August 15
Vehicles without parking labels should avoid the following roads for Independence Day celebrations:
C-Hexagon
India Gate
Copernicus Marg
Mandi House
Sikandra Road
W Point
A Point Tilak Marg
Mathura Road
BSZ Marg
Netaji Subhash Marg
J L Nehru Marg
Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate
Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass
These roads will be accessible to only authorized vehicles permitted in the area. The Delhi Police advisory has shared alternative routes for convenient North-South access and East-West access.
For north-to-south access, commuters can take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjang Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkulan Road, Rani Jhansi Road, and reach their destinations in north Delhi and vice-versa, the advisory said.
Similarly, commuters going from east to west can take NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road, under AllMS Flyover Ring Road, NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviray Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, SP Marg/Ridge Road, accordingly and vice versa, it stated.
Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed on that day, it said.
Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 am Monday to 11 am Tuesday. Interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 am Monday to 11 am Tuesday, the advisory stated.
Local city buses, including from the DTC, should not move on Ring Road from 12 am Monday to 11 am Tuesday between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Ring Road - NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and should take available alternative routes, it said.
Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed or diverted. Normal bus service will be restored after 11 am Tuesday, the advisory stated.
All buses, otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mon Gate, ISBT Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal, shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road, it added.
