Income Tax 'Survey' Operations At BBC Offices Continue For Third Day

The Income Tax department's 'survey' at the BBC office in New Delhi continued for the third straight day, on Thursday, as officials gathered financial data from select staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation.

The operation, that began at the British Broadcasting Corporation offices in Delhi and Mumbai around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, has clocked more than 45 hours now, officials said.

The survey is going on, they told PTI.