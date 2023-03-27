In Wayanad, Life Goes On After Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification As MP

Probably Elsie Amma turned in her grave at what happened to Rahul Gandhi, although he has no clue that she is no more. Way back in 2019, when his name was announced as a candidate for the Wayanad ticket by the Congress, she was thrust under the limelight for a while—her wish to see Rahul Gandhi was fulfilled by the Congress’s PR team under the media glare then.

This reporter attempted to track down Elsie Amma to see what she felt about the disqualification, only to learn that she passed away six months ago. Meanwhile, a very lively 99-year-old Matthew was spotted cackling, trying to contain it by covering his mouth with his palm. He gave up after a while and asked, "Will you find enough people to carry these?" He was referring to the stacked kerosene-soaked cloth bound around bamboo sticks, to be used as torches, at the district Congress committee office at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Sunday evening. On the third day after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Wayanad seat, the Youth Congress was organising a night march.

Matthew, who stays nearby, had dropped by to watch. Yes, he is a Congress sympathiser who has had his share of protests—he narrated with glee how he threw stones at a police station long, long ago during one. But he was not convinced that people in Wayanad are invested so much that they would come on a day so sacrosanct that most locals refuse to work even if you pay them twice the wage. To make things worse, on the other end of the district, at Mananthavady, was Wayanad’s most famous all-night festival, being organised by Valliyoorkkavu temple, the annual 14-day arattu festival. There's also the Ramadan fasting.