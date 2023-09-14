IMD Weather Update: 'Red' And 'Orange' Alert Issued For These States Predicting Heavy Rainfall
A 'Red' alert has been issued for Odisha anticipating isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 14.
The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that active monsoon conditions to remain over east India on September 14 and 15.
According to IMD, active monsoon conditions will likely continue over central India from September 14 to 17 and over west India from September 15 to September 18.
The weather agency has issued 'Orange' and 'Red' alerts for several places across the country predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. Take a look:
Odisha: A 'Red' alert has been issued for the state anticipating isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm on September 14.
Gujarat: An 'Orange' alert has been issued for the state predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with amounts ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm from September 16 to 18.
Konkan and Goa: An 'Orange' alert has been issued for both the places predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 16 to 18.
Orange Alert: #Chhattisgarh prepares for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with amounts ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm expected on September 14th and 15th. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/MozGYWSpNs— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 14, 2023
Orange Alert: #Telangana is expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with amounts ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm, on September 14th. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/FghUhFe7Cs— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 14, 2023
Here's the full weather forecast for other parts of India:
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on September 14, 15 and 18; Jharkhand on September 14 and 15; over Gangetic West Bengal on September 14 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 14 to 18.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha from September 14 to 17 and Chhattisgarh from September 14 to 16.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh on Sepember 14 and 15; West Madhya Pradesh from September 15 to 17; Vidarbha on September 15 and 16.
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand from September 14 to 16; Jammu division on September 15; southwest Uttar Pradesh on September 15 and East Rajasthan from September 14 to 17.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over East Rajasthan on September 16.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Telangana on September 14 and 15 and Kerala on September 14.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Telangana on September 14.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from September 15 to 18 and Marathwada from September 14 to 17; Gujarat Region during September 16 to 18 and Saurashtra on September 17 and 18.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region from September 16 to 18 and Marathwada on September 16.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 14.