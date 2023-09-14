IMD Weather Update: 'Red' And 'Orange' Alert Issued For These States Predicting Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that active monsoon conditions to remain over east India on September 14 and 15.

According to IMD, active monsoon conditions will likely continue over central India from September 14 to 17 and over west India from September 15 to September 18.

The weather agency has issued 'Orange' and 'Red' alerts for several places across the country predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. Take a look:

Odisha: A 'Red' alert has been issued for the state anticipating isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm on September 14.

Gujarat: An 'Orange' alert has been issued for the state predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with amounts ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm from September 16 to 18.

Konkan and Goa: An 'Orange' alert has been issued for both the places predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 16 to 18.