IMD Weather Update, July 31: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Odisha, Jharkhand And Other Places

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east, northeast and east central India during the next 4-5 days.

There will be an increase in rainfall activity over northwest India during August 2 and 3.

The weather agency also said that there will be an enhancement in rainfall activity along west coast on August 2 and 3. The reduction in rainfall activity is likely to continue for remaining parts of peninsular India during the next 4-5 days (July 31 to August 3)