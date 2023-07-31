IMD Weather Update, July 31: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Odisha, Jharkhand And Other Places
The weather agency has said that there will be an increase in rainfall activity over northwest India on August 2 and 3.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east, northeast and east central India during the next 4-5 days.
There will be an increase in rainfall activity over northwest India during August 2 and 3.
The weather agency also said that there will be an enhancement in rainfall activity along west coast on August 2 and 3. The reduction in rainfall activity is likely to continue for remaining parts of peninsular India during the next 4-5 days (July 31 to August 3)
IMD's Weather Update For India
Northwest India:
Light/Moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh from July 31 to August 3.
Over East Rajasthan on July 31 and August 2; over Uttarakhand from August 1 to August 3; over West Uttar Pradesh on August 1 and 2; over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on August 2 and 3.
Central India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh during the next 4 days.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Madhya Pradesh on August 2.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha from July 31 to August 3; over Gangetic West Bengal from July 31 to August 2; over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on August 3.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Odisha from July 31 to August 2; over Jharkhand on July 31.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the region during next 5 days.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on August 2 and 3; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from August 01 to August 3.
West India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days.
South India: Light/moderate Isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Telangana on August 1 and over Coastal Karnataka on August 2 and 3.
Hot and Humid weather also very likely over Tamil Nadu on July 31.