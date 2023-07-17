IMD Weather Update: Increase In Rainfall Over West Coast Of India From July 17; Check Full Forecast
IMD has predicted an Increase in rainfall activity along the West coast of the country from July 17.
The India Meteorological Department has said that active monsoon condition is very likely to prevail over central & adjoining East India during next 4 days.
IMD has predicted an Increase in rainfall activity along the West coast of the country from July 17 and a decrease over Northeast India.
In a press release on Sunday, the weather agency said that heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is likely to continue during next 2 days and decrease thereafter.
IMD also said that under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal & Jharkhand.
IMD Weather Forecast
Northwest India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over these places:
Himachal Pradesh during the next 5 days
Uttarakhand & East Uttar Pradesh during the next 3 days;
Haryana-Chandigarh during the next 2 days
West Uttar Pradesh & East Rajasthan during next 4 days
West Rajasthan on July 18-19,
Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on July 20.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over:
Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during next 2 days and over East Rajasthan on July 17 and 18.
Isolated thunderstorms & lightning are very likely to continue over the region during next 3-4 days.
East India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during next 5 days; over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during July 17-19 July.
Isolated thunderstorm & lightning very likely to continue over Bihar and West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 2 days and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 5 days.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm & lightning is very likely over the region during the next 5 days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 17 and 18 July; West Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha on 18 July; over Chhattisgarh on July 17.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over the region during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during July 18-20 and over Gujarat state on July 19 and 20.
Isolated thunderstorm & lightning very likely to continue over the region on July 17.
Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall & thunderstorm & lightning over Assam & Meghalaya on July 17; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on July 17.
South India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka during July 17-20; over Telangana during July 17-20; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala & Mahe during July 18-20; and over Interior Karnataka on July 19-20.
Isolated thunderstorm & lightning very likely to continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during July 17-20 and over Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on July 17.
(Weather forecast as per July 16 Press Release by IMD)