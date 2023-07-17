IMD Weather Update: Increase In Rainfall Over West Coast Of India From July 17; Check Full Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has said that active monsoon condition is very likely to prevail over central & adjoining East India during next 4 days.

IMD has predicted an Increase in rainfall activity along the West coast of the country from July 17 and a decrease over Northeast India.

In a press release on Sunday, the weather agency said that heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is likely to continue during next 2 days and decrease thereafter.

IMD also said that under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal & Jharkhand.