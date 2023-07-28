IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Gujarat, Telangana And Other Places

Northwest India: Light/Moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan on July 28 and 29.

Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan to receive light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on July 28.

East Uttar Pradesh will also get light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rains from July 29 to August 1.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region on July 28 and 29 and reduction thereafter.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on July 28.