IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Gujarat, Telangana And Other Places
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Mumbai city & adjoining areas on July 28, IMD said.
The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that enhanced rainfall activity will continue over Central India with very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat Region on July 28 and significant reduction thereafter. i
The weather agency has predicted a decrease in rainfall activity over south peninsular India and increase in rainfall activity over East India including Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha from July 28 and Northeastern states with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 5 days.
IMD's Weather Forecast For July 28
Northwest India: Light/Moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan on July 28 and 29.
Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan to receive light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on July 28.
East Uttar Pradesh will also get light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rains from July 29 to August 1.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region on July 28 and 29 and reduction thereafter.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on July 28.
Behind M&M's Curious Bet On RBL Bank
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days; over Gujarat state, Marathwada on July 28.
Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat Region on July 28.
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Mumbai city & adjoining areas on July 28.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Telangana and Coastal Karnataka on Friday and significant reduction thereafter.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha from July 28 to 31; Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim from July 27 to 29 and over Jharkhand from July 30 to August 1 and over Bihar on July 30 and 31.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the region during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on July 28.