IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These States For Next Few Days; Check Details Here
In a press release on Sunday, IMD predicted subdued rainfall activity over central and Peninsular India during the next 4-5 days.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and over Northeast India during the next 4-5 days.
IMD informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over south Bihar in lower tropospheric levels.
The weather agency also said that the Monsoon Trough lies north of its normal position.
"It is likely to be north of its normal position or along the foothills of Himalayas during next 3-4 days," IMD said.
IMD Weather Forecast
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Uttarakhand from August 7 to 10; Uttar Pradesh from August 7 to 9.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh on August 8 and 9.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim on August 7 and 8 and Bihar and Jharkhand from August 7 to 9.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on August 7; Bihar from August 7 and 8.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur during the next 5 days.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Meghalaya on August 7.
West & South India: Subdued rainfall activity over the region during next 5 days.