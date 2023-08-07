IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These States For Next Few Days; Check Details Here

The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and over Northeast India during the next 4-5 days.

In a press release on Sunday, the weather agency predicted subdued rainfall activity over central and Peninsular India during the next 4-5 days.

IMD informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over south Bihar in lower tropospheric levels.

The weather agency also said that the Monsoon Trough lies north of its normal position.

"It is likely to be north of its normal position or along the foothills of Himalayas during next 3-4 days," IMD said.