IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These Regions On July 20
Mumbai received an average of 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours & the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city
The India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka for July 20.
In a statement, the weather agency said that heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, MadhyaPradesh, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe is expected.
Mumbai Gets 100 mm Rainfall In 24 hours
News agency PTI reported that Mumbai received an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs along with strong winds over the next one day.
After a heavy downpour on Wednesday which caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and affected local train services, the rain intensity reduced early Thursday morning and there were no showers in some parts of the city.
Meanwhile, heavy rains in Telangana have prompted the state government to declare holidays for schools on Thursday and Friday.
Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy put out a tweet regarding the closure of schools for the two days.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) website, heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts of Telangana on Thursday.
Heavy rain over the last three days has caused a flood-like situation in southern Odisha’s Malkangiri district, as large parts have been cut off due to water logging and submersion of roads.
The IMD forecast more rain as the cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a low pressure area in the next 24 hours.
Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy downpour is likely over Odisha in the next five days, the IMD said in a bulletin, while warning of water-logging in low-lying areas.
(With PTI inputs)