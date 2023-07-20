IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These Regions On July 20

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka for July 20.

In a statement, the weather agency said that heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, MadhyaPradesh, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe is expected.