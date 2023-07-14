IMD Weather Update: Extended Range Forecast Till July 26 Issued; Here's All You Need To Know

July 13 to July 19

Northwest India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh during the next 5 days; north Haryana during the next 3 days; East Rajasthan on July 14 and July 17, 18 and 19.

Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days.

East & adjoining Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar during the next 3 days and reduction thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha during the next 5 days and then an increase from July 19; Nagaland and Manipur during the next 4 days and Gangetic West Bengal on July 15 and 16.

Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Meghalaya during July 14 and reduction thereafter.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh on July 13; subdued from July 15 and 16 and increase thereafter from July 17.

A fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Telengana on July 18 and 10.

West India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 7 days; over Gujarat state during the next 2 days.

The rainfall is likely to increase over these areas from July 18 with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat on July 19.

South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 3 days; Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next 2 days.