IMD Weather Update: Extended Range Forecast Till July 26 Issued; Here's All You Need To Know
The India Meteorological Department on Thursday informed that during the week of July 6-12, the monsoon was active to "vigorous" on most of the dates over parts of northwest India.
"Isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall was reported during almost all dates over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan," IMD said in a release.
Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi also reported heavy to very heavy rainfall during July 8-11 while Jammu and Kashmir mainly reported during July 8-10.
The weather agency said that this extreme heavy rainfall event had caused multiple landslides and flash floods and riverine floods over the western Himalayan region mainly over Himachal Pradesh and also in the adjoining plains over Chandigarh and Haryana which severely affected lives and property in the region.
Meanwhile, IMD has issued a forecast for the next two weeks (Week 1 - July 13 to 19) and Week 2 - July 20 to 26)
Latest IMD Weather Update
July 13 to July 19
Northwest India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh during the next 5 days; north Haryana during the next 3 days; East Rajasthan on July 14 and July 17, 18 and 19.
Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days.
East & adjoining Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar during the next 3 days and reduction thereafter.
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha during the next 5 days and then an increase from July 19; Nagaland and Manipur during the next 4 days and Gangetic West Bengal on July 15 and 16.
Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Meghalaya during July 14 and reduction thereafter.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh on July 13; subdued from July 15 and 16 and increase thereafter from July 17.
A fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Telengana on July 18 and 10.
West India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 7 days; over Gujarat state during the next 2 days.
The rainfall is likely to increase over these areas from July 18 with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat on July 19.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 3 days; Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next 2 days.
Rainfall for week 2 (20-26 July 2023)
A significant increase in rainfall is likely over central India. Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall falls are likely over central parts of the country and along the west coast on most of the dates in the week.
Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is also likely over the rest parts of South Peninsular India during most days of the week except over Tamil Nadu.
Reduction in the rainfall activity over extreme northern parts of the country and northeast India, West Bengal and Sikkim.
Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm is likely in the region with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely during most dates in the week.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over northeast & adjoining east India during many days of the week.
Overall, rainfall activity is likely to be normal to above normal over central India, Gujarat, and western parts of the country covering mainly along west coasts and adjoining south Peninsular India.
It is likely to be normal over the rest parts of the country, outside some parts of the Western Himalayan Region, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and northeastern states and west Bengal and Sikkim, where it is likely to be normal to below normal.