IMD Weather Forecast: Red & Orange Alert Issued For These States Till August 6
IMD on Thursday said that extremely heavy rainfall might occur over these states till 6th August, check the list here.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall might occur over Odisha, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on August 3.
In the press release, IMD also stated that from August 3 to August 6 extremely heavy rainfall might occur in Northwest India.
IMD Rainfall Prediction For Different Regions
Northwest India:
From 3rd August to 6th August, there is a chance of light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh.
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh from 3rd August to 6th August.
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana and East Rajasthan from 3rd August to 5th August.
Northeast India:
Light/moderate to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during the next 5 days and over Tripura on August 3.
West India:
Light/moderate to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 4 days. IMD has also predicted that there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on August 3.
South India:
Light/moderate to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Karnataka during 3rd-4th August and subdued rainfall activity over the remaining region.