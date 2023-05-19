IMD Weather Forecast Alert: Heatwave, Heavy Rainfall, Dust Storm Warning Issued In These States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for a few states today for heavy rainfall, heatwaves, and dust storm. In a tweet, Indian Meteorological Department mentioned that heavy rainfall may occur over Kerala & Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on May 19.

IMD has also predicted, Heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya on May 20.