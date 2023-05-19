BQPrimeNationIMD Weather Forecast Alert: Heatwave, Heavy Rainfall, Dust Storm Warning Issued In These States
IMD Weather Forecast Alert: Heatwave, Heavy Rainfall, Dust Storm Warning Issued In These States

The warnings have been issued from May 19 up to May 23

19 May 2023, 3:56 PM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for a few states today for heavy rainfall, heatwaves, and dust storm. In a tweet, Indian Meteorological Department mentioned that heavy rainfall may occur over Kerala & Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on May 19. 

IMD has also predicted, Heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya on May 20. 

Dust Storm Warning 

IMD has also predicted a dust storm over some parts of Rajasthan on May 22 and May 23.

Heatwave Warning 

Heatwave conditions may occur in some regions of South Uttar Pradesh on 20th to 22nd May, in some regions of West Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh on May 20 and May 21, and on some parts of Chhattisgarh and East Jharkhand from May 21 - May 23.

How To Save Yourself From The Heatwave 

Heatwaves can be harmful to your health, that is why you need to make sure you follow some of these suggested by IMD to be safe in such weather : 

  • Avoid heat exposure, and wear light-colored clothes. 

  • Cover your head by using a hat or umbrella. 

  • Drink an ample amount of water to keep yourself hydrated.

