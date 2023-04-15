IMD Warns Of Heatwave, Above-Normal Temperatures Over Next Five Days

Heatwaves are likely in Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the next four-five days with maximum temperatures staying above normal in most parts of the country, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Maximum temperature over many parts of central, east, and northwestern India is likely to be in the range of 39-42 degrees Celsius, according to the latest forecast by the department. These would be three to five degrees above normal in many parts of Gangetic West Bengal, some parts of Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Jammu division, Punjab and North India.

Maximum temperatures are very likely to above normal by 2-4 degrees over some parts of Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next three to four days. These are likely to say 1-3 degrees normal in the rest of the country.

The department has also forecasted light to moderate rainfall in different parts of India over the upcoming days. In the north-western parts of the country, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan are likely to receive rainfall. In eastern and central India, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience rains.

Parts of Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana are expected to receive the spells of rains. The Western Himalayan Region is expected to experience hailstorm and isolated heavy rainfall between April 17 and 19.