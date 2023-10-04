IMD Shares Heavy Rainfall Warning For These Places In India For Next 2 Days
The weather department has issued an orange alert for quite a few states in India expecting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department in its latest press release on October 4 has mentioned that some regions in India can expect isolated extremely heavy rainfall for the next 2 days. The press release also stated that "A Low-Pressure area lies over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining Jharkhand. It is very likely to move slowly northeastwards during next 2 days across West Bengal."
IMD also provided an update on the Southwest Monsoon withdrawal stating that the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state; some parts of East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra during next 2-3 days.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya during next 2 days and exceptionally heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on October 5.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected to continue in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal over the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on October 5.
Here are the rainfall warnings for India
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstormwith isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall *is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from October 4 to 6; over Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal on October 4 & 5; over North Odisha on October 4 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from October 4 to 8. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim on October 4 and over Sub- Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on October 5.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh from October 4 to 6 and over Nagaland, Manipur on October 4 & 5. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over west Assam & Meghalaya on October 4 & 5.
Central India: Light/moderate scattered rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over north Chhattisgarh on October 4.
South India: Light/moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over south Tamil Nadu on October 4.
Northwest & West India: Mainly dry weather is expected over the region during the next 5 days.