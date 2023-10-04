IMD Shares Heavy Rainfall Warning For These Places In India For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department in its latest press release on October 4 has mentioned that some regions in India can expect isolated extremely heavy rainfall for the next 2 days. The press release also stated that "A Low-Pressure area lies over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining Jharkhand. It is very likely to move slowly northeastwards during next 2 days across West Bengal."

IMD also provided an update on the Southwest Monsoon withdrawal stating that the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state; some parts of East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra during next 2-3 days.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya during next 2 days and exceptionally heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on October 5.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected to continue in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal over the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on October 5.