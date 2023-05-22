IMD Says These Cities Touched Max Temperatures Upto 46 Degree Celsius In India On May 22

Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh state recorded the highest temperature of 46.5 degree Celsius.

Churu in the desert region of Rajasthan was 2nd on the list with max temperature recorded upto 45.7 degree Celsius.

Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh was 3rd on the list with max temperature recorded upto 45.4 degree Celsius.

Nowgong is a city of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and Patiala is a city in southeastern Punjab recorded 45 degree Celsius.

Delhi Ridge in the Northern Aravalli leopard wildlife corridor and Medininagar, formerly Daltonganj in Jharkhand recorded 44.9 degree Celsius.

Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Kota in Rajasthan followed with 44.8 degree Celsius.

Bikaner in Rajasthan and Hissar in Haryana were next on the list with 44.6 degree Celsius.

Delhi (Ayanagar), Delhi (Palam), Hamirpur, Ganganagar and Shivpuri were other places in India which recorded max temperatures hovering around 44 degree Celsius.

IMD also noted that these maximum temperatures will start exhibiting a falling tendency from May 23 onwards.

The weather department has been regularly updating the citizens of India around the daily temperatures and especially around extreme weather conditions like heatwaves which can cause serious health problems.