IMD Says These Cities Touched Max Temperatures Upto 46 Degree Celsius In India On May 22
Max temperatures ≥44° Celsius was observed over the country on May 22
Over the past month or so many states across India have been witnessing some really harsh temperatures and IMD has been issuing orange alert for many cities across India.
An orange alert indicates the expectation of high temperatures, which can lead to heat-related illnesses for those exposed to the sun for prolonged periods.
India has been witnessing a series of heatwaves this summer with many states and cities recording temperatures well above normal. The trend has continued from April to May.
IMD today shared a list of places across India which recorded maximum temperatures, with the maximum being 46.5°C. These temperatures were recorded at 5:30 PM on May 22.
The list below shows the places which recorded these temperatures.
Max temperatures ≥44° Were Observed For These Places
Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh state recorded the highest temperature of 46.5 degree Celsius.
Churu in the desert region of Rajasthan was 2nd on the list with max temperature recorded upto 45.7 degree Celsius.
Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh was 3rd on the list with max temperature recorded upto 45.4 degree Celsius.
Nowgong is a city of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and Patiala is a city in southeastern Punjab recorded 45 degree Celsius.
Delhi Ridge in the Northern Aravalli leopard wildlife corridor and Medininagar, formerly Daltonganj in Jharkhand recorded 44.9 degree Celsius.
Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Kota in Rajasthan followed with 44.8 degree Celsius.
Bikaner in Rajasthan and Hissar in Haryana were next on the list with 44.6 degree Celsius.
Delhi (Ayanagar), Delhi (Palam), Hamirpur, Ganganagar and Shivpuri were other places in India which recorded max temperatures hovering around 44 degree Celsius.
IMD also noted that these maximum temperatures will start exhibiting a falling tendency from May 23 onwards.
The weather department has been regularly updating the citizens of India around the daily temperatures and especially around extreme weather conditions like heatwaves which can cause serious health problems.
How To Save Yourself From The Heatwaves?
Heatwaves can be dangerous and even life-threatening so to protect yourself from heatwave, it is important to take precautionary measures :
Stay indoors in a cool environment.
Avoid direct exposure to the sun during the day, especially between 12 pm to 3 pm.
Wear lightweight, light colored, cotton clothes and avoid black colored clothing which absorb heat.
Do carry umbrella or a hat for protecting yourself during this period.
Drink enough water to stay hydrated. Use homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk and ORS for keeping yourself hydrated.