IMD Says India Received Above Normal Rainfall In September

India received significant rainfall across most of the regions in September, said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, at a press conference on Saturday.

Explaining the reasons behind this, he said, five low-pressure systems formed in September, with one becoming a depression and two becoming well-marked low-pressure systems, leading to significant rainfall across much of the country.

As per the data given by the IMD, El Niño conditions, which started weak in July, strengthened to a moderate level in August and September. El Niño conditions lead to weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India.

Additionally, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) remained neutral until the third week of August but turned positive afterward.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), also known as the Indian Nino, is a irregular change in sea-surface temperature. It causes the Western Indian Ocean to become either warmer or colder than the eastern part of the ocean at different times.

If the IOD is positive, it leads to a good rainfall in the monsoon and a negative IOD leads to a less active monsoon.

The first half of the 2023 monsoon season experienced above-normal rainfall (10% above normal), while the second half saw below-normal rainfall (17% below normal), as per the IMD data.

In June, the country received 91% of the expected rainfall. In July, it increased to 113% of the expected amount. But in August, it was below normal at 64% of the expected rainfall. September then saw 113% of the expected rainfall.

In September, most parts of Central India and Northeast India had normal to above-normal rainfall. However, Northeast India experienced below-normal rainfall.