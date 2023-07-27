IMD Releases Film On Cyclone Warning And Management In India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a documentary film on cyclone warning and management in India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday released a documentary film on cyclone warning and management in India. Recently, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) appreciated the efforts of the IMD for accurately forecasting Tropical Cyclone Mocha.
Documentary film on Cyclone Warning and Management in India: An End to End System#IMD releases a film on Cyclone Warning and Management in India: An End to End system.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 27, 2023
The film emphasises the role of standard operation procedure and coordination among the national crisis management committee, disaster manager authorities at the central and state level and the national emergency response centre for disaster management. The film showcases the improvements in all components of early warning services including the introduction of impact-based forecasting and risk-based warnings.
The film also highlights the improvements in warning dissemination mechanism through common alerting protocols and the use of social media. These advancements have led to a significant reduction in death toll due to cyclones to less than 100, not only in India but also in all the 13 WMO/ESCAP Panel Member countries in the region for which IMD provides cyclone advisories.
Watch the film here:
IMD has earned appreciation for accurate cyclone prediction and effective coordination mechanisms from WMO, UN, PTC member countries, Prime Minister and President, DM Agencies, media and the general public including farmers and fishermen.
What does the IMD do?
The IMD is the national meteorological service of India. It is responsible for providing weather forecasts, warnings, and other meteorological services to the government and the public. IMD was established in 1875, and it is one of the oldest meteorological services in the world.
The IMD is headed by the Director General of Meteorology, who is currently Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. The IMD has a network of over 1,200 weather stations across India, and it also uses satellite and radar data to provide its forecasts.
The IMD's work is essential for the safety and well-being of the Indian people. Its weather forecasts help people to plan their activities and to take precautions against extreme weather events. The IMD's climate change research helps to inform government policy and to help people to adapt to the effects of climate change.