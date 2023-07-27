IMD Releases Film On Cyclone Warning And Management In India

The film emphasises the role of standard operation procedure and coordination among the national crisis management committee, disaster manager authorities at the central and state level and the national emergency response centre for disaster management. The film showcases the improvements in all components of early warning services including the introduction of impact-based forecasting and risk-based warnings.

The film also highlights the improvements in warning dissemination mechanism through common alerting protocols and the use of social media. These advancements have led to a significant reduction in death toll due to cyclones to less than 100, not only in India but also in all the 13 WMO/ESCAP Panel Member countries in the region for which IMD provides cyclone advisories.