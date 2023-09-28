IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Many States Across India, Shares Update On Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared a press release on Thursday in which the weather agency predicted favourable conditions for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon during the next 2-3 days.

The weather department also stated that a low-pressure area is expected to develop over eastcentral and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. Eastern parts of India can anticipate a new round of intense rainfall starting from September 29.

Here is what IMD stated about the rainfall in the various regions of India.