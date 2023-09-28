IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Many States Across India, Shares Update On Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared a press release on Thursday in which the weather agency predicted favourable conditions for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon during the next 2-3 days.
The weather department also stated that a low-pressure area is expected to develop over eastcentral and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. Eastern parts of India can anticipate a new round of intense rainfall starting from September 29.
Here is what IMD stated about the rainfall in the various regions of India.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 28 to October 1, over Odisha from September 29 to October 1, over Gangetic West Bengal on September 29 & 30 and over Jharkhand from September 30 to October 2 and over Bihar on October 2.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 28 to 30, over Odisha on October 1 & 2.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on September 28 & 29, over coastal Karnataka from September 28 to October 1, over Kerala & Mahe from September 28 to October 1 and over interior Karnataka from September 28 to 29. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over coastal Karnataka on September 29 & 30.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa from September 28 to October 1, over Madhya Maharashtra from September 28 to 30. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Konkan & Goa from September 28 to 30 and over Madhya Maharashtra on September 29.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh from September 30 to October 2.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 28 & 29 and over Assam & Meghalaya on October 1 & 2.