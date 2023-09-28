IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Many States Across India, Shares Update On Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal

BQPrimeNationIMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Many States Across India, Shares Update On Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal
IMD has predicted favorable conditions for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon during the next 2-3 days.

28 Sep 2023, 2:46 PM IST
BQPrime
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared a press release on Thursday in which the weather agency predicted favourable conditions for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon during the next 2-3 days.

The weather department also stated that a low-pressure area is expected to develop over eastcentral and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. Eastern parts of India can anticipate a new round of intense rainfall starting from September 29.

Here is what IMD stated about the rainfall in the various regions of India.

East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 28 to October 1, over Odisha from September 29 to October 1, over Gangetic West Bengal on September 29 & 30 and over Jharkhand from September 30 to October 2 and over Bihar on October 2.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 28 to 30, over Odisha on October 1 & 2.

South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on September 28 & 29, over coastal Karnataka from September 28 to October 1, over Kerala & Mahe from September 28 to October 1 and over interior Karnataka from September 28 to 29. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over coastal Karnataka on September 29 & 30.

West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa from September 28 to October 1, over Madhya Maharashtra from September 28 to 30. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Konkan & Goa from September 28 to 30 and over Madhya Maharashtra on September 29.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh from September 30 to October 2.

Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 28 & 29 and over Assam & Meghalaya on October 1 & 2.

