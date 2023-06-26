Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alerts With Very Heavy Rainfall Warnings For These Places
Heavy Rainfall warnings were issued in many places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi. Here is the weather forecast by IMD.
As per the India Meteorological Department, the Southwest monsoon now covers most parts of India, and the Monsoon season has finally begun.
In its daily forecast, IMD has also issued yellow and orange alert for many states in India indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall combined with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds.
Here is the full list of the states where IMD has issued these warnings along with orange and yellow alerts.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over:
Chhattisgarh
East Madhya Pradesh
Odisha
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over:
East Rajasthan
West Madhya Pradesh
Konkan & Goa
Madhya Maharashtra
Vidarbha
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over:
Assam & Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram
Tripura
Gangetic WestBengal
Jharkhand
UttarPradesh
Uttarakhand
Haryana
Chandigarh
Delhi
Punjab
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu-Kashmir
Ladakh
Gilgit
Baltistan
Muzaffarabad
Gujarat state
Marathwada
Coastal Karnataka
Kerala & Mahe
Thunderstorms with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over:
Uttar Pradesh
Haryana
Chandigarh
Delhi
Punjab
East Rajasthan
Coastal AndhraPradesh
Yanam
Rayalaseema
Kerala & Mahe
Lightning is likely at isolated places over:
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram
Tripura
Gangetic WestBengal
Jharkhand
MadhyaPradesh
Vidarbha
Chhattisgarh
Telangana
Karnataka and TamilNadu
Puducherry & Karaikal
Squally wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over:
West central & Southwest
Adjoining parts of East Central
Arabian Sea
GulfofMannar
Squally weather with speeds reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph are likely along & off the coasts of:
Kerala
Karnataka
Maharashtra
Lakshadweep
Comorin area
Off Sri Lanka coast along & off Odisha-West Bengal coasts.