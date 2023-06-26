BQPrimeNationMonsoon Update: IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alerts With Very Heavy Rainfall Warnings For These Places
Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alerts With Very Heavy Rainfall Warnings For These Places

Heavy Rainfall warnings were issued in many places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi. Here is the weather forecast by IMD.

26 Jun 2023, 10:55 AM IST
BQPrime
People relocate to a safer place with their belongings as their houses gets flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Patna. (Source: PTI)
As per the India Meteorological Department, the Southwest monsoon now covers most parts of India, and the Monsoon season has finally begun.

In its daily forecast, IMD has also issued yellow and orange alert for many states in India indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall combined with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds.

Here is the full list of the states where IMD has issued these warnings along with orange and yellow alerts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over:

  • Chhattisgarh

  • East Madhya Pradesh

  • Odisha

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over:

  • East Rajasthan

  • West Madhya Pradesh

  • Konkan & Goa

  • Madhya Maharashtra

  • Vidarbha

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over:

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram

  • Tripura

  • Gangetic WestBengal

  • Jharkhand

  • UttarPradesh

  • Uttarakhand

  • Haryana

  • Chandigarh

  • Delhi

  • Punjab

  • Himachal Pradesh

  • Jammu-Kashmir

  • Ladakh

  • Gilgit

  • Baltistan

  • Muzaffarabad

  • Gujarat state

  • Marathwada

  • Coastal Karnataka

  • Kerala & Mahe

Thunderstorms with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over:

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Haryana

  • Chandigarh

  • Delhi

  • Punjab

  • East Rajasthan

  • Coastal AndhraPradesh

  • Yanam

  • Rayalaseema

  • Kerala & Mahe

Lightning is likely at isolated places over:

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam

  • Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram

  • Tripura

  • Gangetic WestBengal

  • Jharkhand

  • MadhyaPradesh

  • Vidarbha

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Telangana

  • Karnataka and TamilNadu

  • Puducherry & Karaikal

Squally wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over:

  • West central & Southwest

  • Adjoining parts of East Central

  • Arabian Sea

  • GulfofMannar

Squally weather with speeds reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph are likely along & off the coasts of:

  • Kerala

  • Karnataka

  • Maharashtra

  • Lakshadweep

  • Comorin area

  • Off Sri Lanka coast along & off Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

