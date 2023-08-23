IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert Predicting Heavy Rains In Several States; Check Full Weather Forecast

The Indai Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an 'Orange Alert' for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for August 24.

The weather agency said Uttarakhand is expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy downpours (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on Thursday.

According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh is anticipated to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm).

An 'Orange' alert has also been issued for Assam and Meghalaya from August 23 to 26.

In a press release dated August 23, IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim & Northeast India during the next 3 days.

The weather agency also said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over south Peninsular India during the next 6-7 days and over central India from August 24 onwards for subsequent 5-6 days.