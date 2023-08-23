IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert Predicting Heavy Rains In Several States; Check Full Weather Forecast
An 'Orange' alert has also been issued for Assam and Meghalaya from August 23 to 26.
The Indai Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an 'Orange Alert' for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for August 24.
The weather agency said Uttarakhand is expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy downpours (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on Thursday.
According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh is anticipated to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm).
An 'Orange' alert has also been issued for Assam and Meghalaya from August 23 to 26.
In a press release dated August 23, IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim & Northeast India during the next 3 days.
The weather agency also said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over south Peninsular India during the next 6-7 days and over central India from August 24 onwards for subsequent 5-6 days.
IMD Weather Update
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall likely:
Over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh from August 23-25
Over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and northeast Rajasthan on August 23.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on August 23 and 24.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on August 23.
Central India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on August 23.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar from August 23 to 26; over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha from August 23 to 25.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar from August 23 to 25.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on August 23 and over Bihar on August 24.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over the region during the next 5 days.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh from August 23 and 26.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya on August 23 and 24.
South India: Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on August 23.
No significant weather over rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.