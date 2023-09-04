IMD Issues Orange Alert For These States, Predicting Heavy Rainfall
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange Alert' for some places in India, indicating heavy rainfall.
On September 4, the weather department predicted heavy rainfall for Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Andaman & Nicobar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yaman, Kerala & Mahe, and Odisha.
Further the weather department also predicted heavy rainfall activity in some regions of India over the next few days.
IMD has also stated that active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over Peninsular India, Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days.
It also stated that an increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh from 5th to 8th September and over Gujarat on 7th & 8th September.
Here are the full details about the states that will receive heavy rainfall:
Orange Alert For These States
Vidharbha is likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on the 5th & 6th of September.
Telangana is likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on the 4th & 5th of September.
Odisha is likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on the 4th & 5th of September.
Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on the 4th & 5th September.
Andhra Pradesh and Yaman are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 4th & 5th September.
Chhattisgarh is likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 4th & 5th September.
Bihar is likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 4th September.
Andaman & Nicobar are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 4th September.
Latest Weather Forecast
Here is latest weatehr forecast for different parts of the country as on September 4th.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity Is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 4th & 5th September and over Odisha during 4th-7th September and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 4th-8th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Bihar on 4th of September and over Odisha on 4th & 5th September.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during 4th-7th September, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe from 4th-8th September; over Rayalaseema on 4th & 5th September; over North Interior Karnataka on 4th, 6th & 7th September; over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka from 6th-8th September and over South Interior Karnataka on 6th & 7th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe on 4th & 5th September.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfallwith isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha from 4th–8th September; over Chhattisgarh from 4th–7th September; over East Madhya Pradesh from 5th–8th September and over West Madhya Pradesh from 6th–8th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Chhattisgarh on 4th & 5th September and over Vidarbha on 5th & 6th of September.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada from 4th–7th September and over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 6th-8th September and over Gujarat Region on 6th & 7th September.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 7th & 8th September.
Northwest India: Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on the 6th and 7th September; over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 8th September.