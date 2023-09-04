IMD Issues Orange Alert For These States, Predicting Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange Alert' for some places in India, indicating heavy rainfall.

On September 4, the weather department predicted heavy rainfall for Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Andaman & Nicobar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yaman, Kerala & Mahe, and Odisha.

Further the weather department also predicted heavy rainfall activity in some regions of India over the next few days.

IMD has also stated that active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over Peninsular India, Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days.

It also stated that an increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh from 5th to 8th September and over Gujarat on 7th & 8th September.

Here are the full details about the states that will receive heavy rainfall: