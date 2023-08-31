IMD Issues Orange Alert For These States Predicting Heavy Rainfall Activity
Most of the country has seen deficit rainfall activity in the month of August.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for some places in India, indicating heavy rainfall.
On August 31, the weather department predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Puducherry, Karaikal and Tamil Nadu.
Further, the weather department shared there will be an increase in rainfall activity over East and adjoining central India starting from September 2.
There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andaman, Nicobar Islands, and extreme south Peninsular India over the next few days.
IMD Forecast
IMD also notified that the subdued rainfall activity will continue to persist in the remaining parts of the country over the next five days.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on August 31 and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 5 days, over Gangetic West Bengal on September 3 and over Odisha during from September 3-4.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh on September 2 & 3.
South India: Light/moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from August 31 to September 2 and over Kerala on August 31 & September 1, over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 4, 2023.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on September 1.