IMD Issues Orange Alert For These States Predicting Heavy Rainfall Activity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for some places in India, indicating heavy rainfall.

On August 31, the weather department predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Puducherry, Karaikal and Tamil Nadu.

Further, the weather department shared there will be an increase in rainfall activity over East and adjoining central India starting from September 2.

There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andaman, Nicobar Islands, and extreme south Peninsular India over the next few days.