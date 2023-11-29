IMD Issues Orange Alert For These States, Hailstorm Predicted In Some Places

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during the next 3 days. A hailstorm at isolated places is very likely over Madhya Pradesh on November 30.

Light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm activity is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on November 29 and 30.

Hailstorm at isolated places is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on November 30.

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm activity at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala during next 5 days.