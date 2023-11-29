IMD Issues Orange Alert For These States, Hailstorm Predicted In Some Places
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated Hailstorm activity is predicted in these places till December 3.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued orange alert for Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema on December 3. An orange alert has also been issued for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between December 2 & 3 on the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weather bureau has also predicted hailstorms to hit Madhya Pradesh on November 30.
Weather Systems and Forecast & Warnings during next 5 days
Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during the next 3 days. A hailstorm at isolated places is very likely over Madhya Pradesh on November 30.
Light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm activity is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on November 29 and 30.
Hailstorm at isolated places is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on November 30.
Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm activity at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala during next 5 days.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during November 29 to December 3; over Kerala & Mahe on November 30 and December 1 and over Andhra Pradesh.
Rainfall Warning
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the Nicobar Islands on November 29-30.
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry during December 1-3.
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during December 2-4.
Fishermen Warning
Fishermen are advised not to venture into:
South Andaman Sea on November 29.
Southeast Bay of Bengal during November 30 to December 2.
Southwest Bay of Bengal during November 30 to December 3.
Central Bay of Bengal from December 1 morning to December 5.
The Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to Andaman & Nicobar Islands and those off east coast of India (from Tamil Nadu coast to Odisha coast) are advised to return to coast by November 30.