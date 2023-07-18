IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' For These Places Amid Heavy RainFall; Full Details Here
Along with the potential impact of rainfall. the weather agency also listed several safety measures for citizens.
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an 'Orange Alert' for several states across the country predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the upcoming few days.
In a series of tweets, IMD posted the weather forecast along with the potential impact of rainfall. The weather agency also listed several safety measures for citizens.
Odisha Weather Update
Issuing an 'Orange Alert' for the state, IMD said that Odisha is likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 18, 20, 21 and 22.
Potential impact: Localized flooding.
Maharashtra And Goa Weather Update
Alert: Orange
Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall from July 20 to July 22.
#OrangeAlert :#Konkan & #Goa and #MadhyaMaharashtra likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during 20th to 22nd July.#WeatherAlert #HeavyRainfallAlert #Monsoon2023 #monsoon2023@moesgoi @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/nqbPllxhTX— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 18, 2023
Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Rain News
East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 18.
Potential impact: Localized flooding.
Karnataka Weather Update
Coastal Karnataka likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during July 18 to July 20.
Potential impact: Localized flooding.
Andhra Pradesh Weather Update
Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 18.
Potential impact: Localized flooding.
Chhattisgarh Weather Update
Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 18 and 19.
Potential impact: Localized flooding.
#OrangeAlert:#Uttarakhand is likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 18th July.#WeatherAlert #HeavyRainfallAlert #Monsoon2023 #monsoon2023@moesgoi @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/ARAnt3xfq8— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 18, 2023
Significant Weather features:
As per IMD's latest press release, a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining coastal Odisha and extends up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.
July 17's cyclonic circulation over south Jharkhand & neighbourhood, now lies over south Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.
The shear zone now runs roughly along Lat. 18° N between 4.5 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.
Safety measures:
Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.
Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.
Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often.
Avoid staying in a vulnerable structure.