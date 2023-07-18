BQPrimeNationIMD Issues 'Orange Alert' For These Places Amid Heavy RainFall; Full Details Here
IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' For These Places Amid Heavy RainFall; Full Details Here

Along with the potential impact of rainfall. the weather agency also listed several safety measures for citizens.

18 Jul 2023, 2:09 PM IST
BQPrime
Source : Unsplash

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an 'Orange Alert' for several states across the country predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the upcoming few days.

In a series of tweets, IMD posted the weather forecast along with the potential impact of rainfall. The weather agency also listed several safety measures for citizens.

Odisha Weather Update

Issuing an 'Orange Alert' for the state, IMD said that Odisha is likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 18, 20, 21 and 22.

Potential impact: Localized flooding.

Maharashtra And Goa Weather Update

Alert: Orange

Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall from July 20 to July 22.

Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Rain News

East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 18.

Potential impact: Localized flooding.

Karnataka Weather Update

Coastal Karnataka likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during July 18 to July 20.

Potential impact: Localized flooding.

Andhra Pradesh Weather Update

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 18.

Potential impact: Localized flooding.

Chhattisgarh Weather Update

Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 18 and 19.

Potential impact: Localized flooding.

Significant Weather features:

  • As per IMD's latest press release, a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining coastal Odisha and extends up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.

  • July 17's cyclonic circulation over south Jharkhand & neighbourhood, now lies over south Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

  • The shear zone now runs roughly along Lat. 18° N between 4.5 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

Safety measures:

  • Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

  • Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.

  • Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often.

  • Avoid staying in a vulnerable structure.

