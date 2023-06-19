IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall & Heatwave Alert For These States Today

Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places in East Rajasthan with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall very likely over East Rajasthan on June 19, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely on June 20 and isolated heavy rainfall on June 21.

Madhya Pradesh

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places in Northwest Madhya Pradesh, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Northwest Madhya Pradesh from June 19 to June 21. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places on June 20.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely at most places, with isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of Northeast Madhya Pradesh on June 20.

Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places in Southwest Uttar Prades, with isolated heavy rainfall over Southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 20 and 21.

Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim

Light/moderate rainfall is likely at most places with isolated heavy to very veavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during June 19-21 and Assam & Meghalaya on June 19 and June 20.

Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand & Odisha

Light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms & lightning is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand & Odisha during the next 24 hours and fairly widespread rainfall thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand on June 21 and June 22; Gangetic West Bengal on June 19 , June 21 & June 22 and Odisha during June 21-23.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms & lightning is likely over Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of Northwest India during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on June 22 and 23.

Tamilnadu, Kerala, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms & lightning is very likely over these region during the next 5 days.

Isolated Heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamilnadu on June 19 & 20; Kerala and Rayalaseema on June 19, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during June 19-21.