IMD Forecast Rain, Hailstorms Over Western, Central India In Run-Up To Holi

According to the India Meteorological Department, the western Himalayan Region is also likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall on Saturday and Sunday. It notified that Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat light to moderate thunderstorms from March 4 to 8. 'The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 62°E to the north of Latitude 20°N and an induced circulation over north Gujarat in lower levels. A fresh feeble western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies likely to affect northwest, west and central India region from March 7,' the weather office said.