'If Everything Fails...': Here's What ISRO Chief Said On Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander

ISRO chairman S Somanath has said that Vikram, the lander of India’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3, will be able to make a soft-landing on the lunar surface on August 23 even if all the sensors and two of its engines do not work.

During a talk on 'Chandrayaan-3: Bharat's Pride Space Mission', hosted by the non-profit organisation Disha Bharat, Somanath said that the entire design of the lander 'Vikram' has been made in a manner that makes sure that it would be able to handle failures.

“If everything fails, if all the sensors fail, nothing works, still it (Vikram) will make a landing. That’s how it has been designed -- provided that the propulsion system works well,” news agency PTI quoted Somanath as saying.

“We have also made sure that if two of the engines (in Vikram) don’t work this time also, it will still be able to land,” the ISRO chairman said.

The biggest challenge before the ISRO team, according to S Somanath, is to make a horizontal ‘Vikram’ land vertically on the lunar surface.