ICAI Result May 2023 To Be Announced Today: How To Check CA Final, Inter Results 2023?
Candidates eagerly awaiting their outcomes can check their results on the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results of the CA Final and Inter examinations held in May 2023 on Wednesday, July 5.
In a tweet on July 3, ICAI tweeted, "Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in"
Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://t.co/HS8oDSAIXn— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 3, 2023
The CA final examinations were held from May 2 to 9 for Group 1 and from May 11 to 17 for Group 2.
Likewise, the intermediate exams took place between May 3 to 10 for Group 1 and May 12 to 18 for Group 2.
How To Check CA Final, Inter Results 2023?
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the result link.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials.
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Save, download, and print the result for future reference.
Last year, a total of 6,657 candidates appeared for Group 1, while 63,253 candidates appeared for Group 2.
Among these, only 14,643 and 13,877 candidates, respectively, were able to successfully clear the examinations.
Aspirants are encouraged to visit the official ICAI website for further updates and information.