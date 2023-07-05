ICAI Result May 2023 To Be Announced Today: How To Check CA Final, Inter Results 2023?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results of the CA Final and Inter examinations held in May 2023 on Wednesday, July 5.

Candidates eagerly awaiting their outcomes can check their results on the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in

In a tweet on July 3, ICAI tweeted, "Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in"