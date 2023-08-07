ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Here's How To Check CA Foundation June Result?
Candidates can access the ICAI CA Foundation Result on the official website at icai.nic.in.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will likely announce the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 on Monday or early Tuesday.
Candidates can access the results on the official website at icai.nic.in
“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” ICAI said in a notification.
"It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," it added.
Where To Check CA Foundation Results June 2023?
Candidates can check their CA foundation results on the institute's official website here.
How To Check CA Foundation Result June 2023?
Step 1: Visit the official website.
Step 2: Click on the CA Foundation June 2023 Results link when available.
Step 3: Enter the registration number along with the roll number and click on submit (Your result will appear on the screen)
Step 4: Click on the Download/Print option available to save the soft copy
The exams were held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. According to a report in The Indian Express, ICAI will not publish a merit list for the foundation results.
Candidates securing 70% marks or above will be declared as ‘pass with distinction’ on their result card, the report said.
About ICAI
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949) for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.
The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world.