ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Here's How To Check CA Foundation June Result?

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will likely announce the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 on Monday or early Tuesday.

Candidates can access the results on the official website at icai.nic.in

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” ICAI said in a notification.

"It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," it added.