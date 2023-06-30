IAF AFCAT 02/2023 Registration Ends Today; Check Exam Dates, Admit Card Details And More
The online AFCAT examination is scheduled to take place from August 25 to 27.
The online application process for Indian Air Force's Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2023) will end on Friday at 5 pm
Interested individuals seeking to apply for IAF AFCAT 2023 can visit Indian Air Force career website at https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in.
The registration window will be open until 5:00 PM.
The registration for IAF AFCAT 2023 commenced on June 1, 2023. The online AFCAT examination is scheduled to take place from August 25 to 27. Admit cards for the exam can be downloaded starting August 10.
“Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in July 2024 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online applications are also invited for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For flying branch),” according to the notification.
Steps To Apply For IAF AFCAT 2023
1. Visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.
2. Click on the "IAF AFCAT 2023" link available on the homepage.
3. Enter the required registration details and complete the registration process.
4. Log in to your account and fill out the application form.
5. Pay the application fee and click on the submit button.
Age Criteria
Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: 20 to 24 years as on 01 July 2024 i.e. born between 02 July 2000 to 01 July 2004 (both dates inclusive).
Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1998 to 01 July 2004 (both dates inclusive).
Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch: 20 to 26 years as on 01 July 2024 i.e. born between 02 July 1998 to 01 July 2004 (both dates inclusive)
Marital Status: Candidates must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course and marriage is not permitted during training. A candidate who marries during the period of training shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditure incurred on him by the Government.
Check Educational Qualifications here
Vacant Positions
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 265 vacant posts within the organization.
Fee
Candidates applying for AFCAT entry are required to pay an examination fee of INR 250/- (not applicable for NCC special entry).
The fee can be paid online through the 'Make Payment' option on the main menu of the online application. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AFCAT.
For any further updates and information, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.