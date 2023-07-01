I-T Department Finds Discrepancies In SFT Reports Filed By Certain Banks

It was seen that the bank had not filed SFTs in certain cases and in some others, had not filed complete/accurate particulars. SFTs were not filed in respect of cash deposits of over Rs 2,700 crore involving more than 10,000 accounts; specified credit card payments involving total transaction value of over Rs 110 crore; dividend distributed of more than Rs 200 crore and shares issued of over Rs 600 crore.